HONG KONG, March 2 (IFR) - Nomura's top investment
banker in Asia ex-Japan is to leave as the Japanese bank scales
back its resources in the region.
Mark Williams, who has been head of investment banking in
Asia ex-Japan since June 2012, will be retiring from the firm
and taking a career sabbatical, according to an internal memo
seen by IFR.
Prior to his stint at the Japanese bank, he worked at UBS
for 15 years.
Kenji Teshima, formerly co-head of the unit, will replace
Williams, effective immediately.
Williams is the most senior of around a dozen departures
from Nomura's Asian investment bank.
Clayton Carol, head of debt capital markets and debt
syndicate for Asia ex-Japan, is also leaving. Neeraj Hora, who
is head of global finance for Asia ex-Japan, will become acting
head of DCM.
Carol, a Hong Kong-based managing director, started at
Nomura in 2008, when the Japanese bank bought the regional
operations of his then employer Lehman Brothers.
Other departures in the ex-Japan IBD unit include executive
directors Amol Gaitonde and John Chua, who were based in
Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively.
Nomura declined to comment.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Steve Garton)