Aug 19 The asset management arm of Northern Trust Corp named five senior investment officers to its outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services.

Patrick Groenendijk, who joins Northern Trust as Client Investment Officer in Multi-Manager Solutions, comes from Pensioenfonds Vervoer in the Netherlands.

James Hayes, who previously served at Allstate Investments, and Tracey Nykiel, previously with R.V. Kuhns & Associates, join as Client Investment Officers.

Nazneen Kanga, who previously worked with Morgan Creek Capital Management, joined as Solutions Strategist, while Kurt Zemaier joined as Pension Risk Strategist. Zemaier was most recently with investment consultant Hewitt EnnisKnupp.