LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - Oliver Hemsley, founder of UK mid-cap
equities broker Numis, has announced he will step down as chief
executive this autumn after more than two decades at the
company.
Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson will be appointed joint CEOs in
his stead, Numis said on Friday. They will be appointed
executive directors of the company from July 1. Hemsley will
remain an executive director on the board.
Ham and Mitchinson have both worked at Numis for at least
seven years. Ham joined in August 2005 and has been head of
corporate broking and advisory since last May. Mitchinson joined
in October 2008 from UBS and has been head of equities since
last May.
Numis is currently ninth in the Thomson Reuters league table
for EMEA ECM deals, having worked on 12 transactions
collectively raising US$1.835bn. These figures were bolstered by
last month's £687m sale of 31% of Saga on behalf of private
equity backer Acromas.
Even before that transaction, Numis had enjoyed record
revenues in the six months to the end of March, up 24% to
£56.8m. Adjusted pre-tax profits rose 35% to £19.3m.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)