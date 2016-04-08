NEW YORK, April 8 Don Young, a senior portfolio manager at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, has left the firm, sources said.

In 2013, Young joined Och-Ziff, which oversaw about US$42bn in assets as of April 1. He previously worked at Octagon Credit Investors.

Och-Ziff last raised a US$507.42m Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with Deutsche Bank at the end of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The firm's credit, real estate and other single-strategy funds oversaw about US$16bn as of December 31, a 19% year-over-year increase, according to a February 11 news release.

An Och-Ziff spokesperson declined to comment. Young did not return a telephone call seeking comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; editing By Jon Methven)