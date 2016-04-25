HOUSTON, April 25 Mercuria Energy Trading's head of U.S. fuel oil left the Swiss commodities merchant last week to join Hartree Partners, an energy trader formerly known as HETCO, as it expands in Houston, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Joe Garcia will join Hartree's oil trading group in June, the sources said on Monday, on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. At Mercuria he traded U.S. Gulf Coast fuel oil and managed exports to Latin American and Asia for six years.

Mercuria declined to comment. Hartree did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The appointment came just over a year after Oaktree Capital Management bought Hess Corp's 50-percent stake in Hess Energy Trading (HETCO) and changed its name to Hartree Partners LP. The deal included a capital injection of $500 million.

HETCO was formed in 1997 as a joint venture between two former Goldman Sachs traders and Hess.

Mercuria's head North Sea trader left to join energy trader Gunvor earlier in April.

