LONDON Oct 9 Onex Credit Partners has launched
a European presence with the hire of Stephen Baker from CQS, the
company announced.
Baker will be based in London and expands Onex's platform to
Europe where it will focus on the placement of European CLOs.
Baker was at CQS between 2005 and 2011 and was a senior
portfolio manager. Prior to CQS he held senior roles in
leveraged credit, syndications and corporate finance at Scotia
Capital, Bank of America, Barclays and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce.
Onex Credit manages approximately $4.7 billion through
several debt strategies including leveraged loans,
collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. It
recently completed its largest CLO to-date, offering around $1
billion in securities and loans in a private placement
transaction which was one of the first broadly syndicated US
dollar CLOs structured to comply with European risk retention
requirements.
Onex is one of the oldest and most successful
private equity firms and is listed on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
