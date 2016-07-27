Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, July 27 Mobile telecommunications operator Ooredoo Kuwait said on Wednesday it had appointed Frederic Debord as chief operating officer.
Debord will take over all operational responsibilities in the company related to networks, technology, marketing and customer service, Ooredoo Kuwait said in a bourse statement.
He has over 30 years experience, and has previously worked in France and Morroco. He was previously chief executive at Moroccan telecommunications firm Wana, now known as Inwi, according to his Linkedin profile. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)