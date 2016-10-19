DUBAI Oct 19 Ooredoo Oman, the sultanate's No.2 telecom operator which is majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, said on Wednesday its chief executive Greg Young had resigned.

The company said its board appointed chief financial officer Jorgen Latte as acting chief executive in the interim until a new CEO is appointed.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Stephen Coates)