SHANGHAI Feb 23 The deputy governor of China's central bank, Hu Xiaolian, has been appointed the chairwoman and Communist Party chief of policy lender The Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM), according to a statement posted on EXIM's official website.

The move is part of a reshuffle of high-ranking personnel at the People's Bank of China and is seen as routine in the country, where many senior bankers are also government officials.

In the statement dated Feb. 17, Hu chairs a meeting as EXIM's chairwoman and Communist Party chief, in the first sign that the move had occurred. At the time of writing, Hu is still named as the PBOC's deputy governor on its official website.

Hu, who is 57 this year, joined the central bank in 2004 as the assistant governor.

The move follows the appointment of the Bank of Shanghai's former chairman Fan Yifei to the PBOC's Communist Party committee, according to a central bank statement posted on Feb. 15.

Zhou Xiaochuan, the central bank chief, was re-appointed in 2013 despite hitting the compulsory retirement age of 65 as he is needed to drive reforms to unshackle China's currency from capital account controls, a source with leadership ties told Reuters. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kim Coghill)