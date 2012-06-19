(Adds quote, details)
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 19 Paul Demzik, president
of U.S. coal major Peabody Energy's Coaltrade International
subsidiary, recently left the company to pursue other
interests, a Peabody spokeswoman said in an emailed response on
Tuesday.
Peabody, one of the world's biggest coal mining companies
with assets in the U.S. and Australia, has also become an active
physical trader in the Atlantic and Pacific markets through
Coaltrade.
"We had a letter from Peabody a few weeks ago saying that
Demzik had left," one of the firm's European customers said.
Demzik, who joined Peabody in 2005, was formerly head of
coal and freight at EDF Trading, the subsidiary of Electricite
de France.
Peabody's London-based head of coal trading, Alex Baileff,
left earlier this year to join traders Vitol.
