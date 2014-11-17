LONDON Nov 17 Thomas Duetoft and John Doyle have joined asset manager Pemberton in London to strengthen its loan origination capability, Pemberton announced on Monday.

Duetoft, who has more than 20 years' loan market experience, will lead Pemberton's investment sourcing team across Europe as head of origination, focusing particularly on the UK, Germany, France, Benelux, Italy and Spain.

Prior to joining Pemberton, Duetoft was head of fixed income of Anoa Capital, the capital markets unit of the Sapinda Group. Prior to Anoa, he held various roles at RBS including head of loan sales, trading and sourcing and before that he spent five years at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, where he created and led its loan sales and trading business.

Doyle, who has 18 years' experience of European and US mid-market loan origination and corporate credit activity, joins Pemberton as head of origination for UK & Ireland. He was previously at Siemens Bank, where he led its European leveraged finance platform.

Pemberton launched a new direct lending platform in July 2014, for institutional investors looking to participate in loans and private placements to middle market companies in the UK and Europe. Legal & General took a 40 percent stake in the business with an initial 250 million euro (311.85 million US dollar) commitment.

Pemberton will initially invest in senior loans and subsequently more subordinated risk including second lien and mezzanine loans, aiming to put over 1 billion euros to work in each of its strategies, a banking source said.

Pemberton's platform provides direct lending for five to seven years on a floating rate basis and 10 to 12 years on fixed rate basis to companies with a turnover between 100 million euros and 1 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)