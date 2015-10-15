SAO PAULO Oct 15 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA named Antônio Sérgio Oliveira Santana as acting senior vice president for corporate affairs and services, replacing José Eduardo Dutra, who passed away earlier this month.

In a securities filing on Thursday, the company known as Petrobras said that it will decide on a permanent replacement for Dutra on Dec. 18.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)