LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - KKR's Pillarstone has appointed Paul
Bramley as chief operating officer, strengthening the US private
equity firm's platform that manages underperforming bank assets
in Europe.
Pillarstone said on Wednesday Bramley will help build its
infrastructure and support its expansion into more countries.
Pillarstone has been hiring more staff after launching in
Italy last year and extended its platform to Greece in May and
is looking at expanding into more countries.
It said Bramley will be responsible for managing
non-investment activities, including finance, regulation and
compliance, and business operations and strengthening systems.
Bramley has over 15 years' experience working in finance,
operational and compliance roles in private equity, hedge fund
and investment banking. He most recently worked at hedge fund
Sand Grove Capital Management as a partner and COO, and before
that was at Eclectica Asset Management. He has previously worked
at Credit Lyonnais, Merrill Lynch and NatWest.
Pillarstone was set up last year by KKR Credit.
