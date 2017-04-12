LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Pillarstone, the platform set up by US private equity firm KKR to buy or manage non-core bank assets in Europe, has hired Mark Knight as a partner and general counsel.

Knight was a partner in the European restructuring practice at law firm Kirkland and Ellis in London.

Pillarstone said on Wednesday that Knight will support the continued development of its infrastructure and analyse and structure potential investments. It said he has experience in complex cross-border restructurings, and has advised both debtors and creditors on acquisition, disposal and reorganisation of stressed and distressed businesses.

Pillarstone was set up in 2015 by KKR, with John Davison as co-investor and CEO, to partner with European banks to manage their exposure to non-core and underperforming assets. It injects capital and works with firms to help them recover, and is active in both Italy and Greece and is looking to expand into other European countries. (Reporting by Steve Slater)