LONDON Oct 21 The chief executive of insurer
Prudential's UK and Europe business, Jackie Hunt, has
left the company with immediate effect, the company said on
Wednesday.
She will be replaced by Group Investment Director John Foley
on an interim basis, Prudential said in a statement, giving no
further details.
The move comes less than five months after Mike Wells took
over from Tidjane Thiam as group chief executive of Britain's
biggest listed insurer, a job for which many in the industry
believed Hunt a contender.
The departure is the most high-profile management change
since Wells took over and comes after a period of strong
performance for the UK and Europe business under the guidance of
Hunt. It follows the appointment of new regional heads in Asia
and North America in June.
Hunt leaves the UK business in good shape, Prudential
Chairman Paul Manduca said in the statement. In August, the
group posted forecast-beating half-year earnings as operating
profit in its UK life business grew 19 percent.
"Jackie has been an important asset to the group during her
time at Prudential, navigating our UK business through a time of
significant change," said Manduca.
A source familiar with the matter said the strategy of
Prudential UK and the broader group would remain the same
following Hunt's departure.
Recent press reports have speculated that the company may
look to move its headquarters to Asia to be closer to its key
growth markets and to offset some strict European regulation.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Pravin
Char)