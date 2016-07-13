UPDATE 1-Shell agrees UK North Sea, Thai asset sales worth $4.7 bln
* Chrysaor says to invest in wells Shell would not have approved
LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Canadian investment firm PSP Investments had hired Oliver Duff as managing director of principal debt and credit investments (Europe), to lead a European private debt push.
Duff will start in September in London with a mandate to lead PSP Investments' efforts in Europe and build a team of London-based senior private debt investment professionals.
PSP, which has C$112bn (US$85.9bn) in assets under management, said it is aiming to deploy about C$5.6bn in private debt financing globally over the next three years.
Duff was most recently HSBC's European head of capital financing for two years and its global head of leveraged finance for five years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
* Chrysaor says to invest in wells Shell would not have approved
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.
Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.