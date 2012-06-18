MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 26
DOHA, June 18 Qatar Telecom (Qtel) has appointed Ahmed Al-Derbesti as its new group chief operating officer, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Derbesti, who was previously chief wholesale and international services officer, replaces Waleed Al-Sayed.
Derbesti will "support efforts to make Qtel Group a leader in customer experience, an innovator in the field of performance management and a pioneer in broadband technologies and other digital futures," the statement said.
Late last month, Qtel raised 6.8 billion riyals ($1.87 billion) from a fully-subscribed rights issue, to be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing debt.
The shares will be tradable from June 20, a separate statement from the company said on Monday.
Qtel shares ended Monday down 0.3 percent, trimming year-to-date gains to 16.1 percent. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by David French)
DUBAI, Feb 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
