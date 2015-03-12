LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Rabobank's chief financial and
risk officer Bert Bruggink is to step down after the bank
decided to split his role in two. He will continue to carry out
the combined tasks until suitable candidates are found and
appointed for both new functions.
Bruggink has spent his entire career at the Dutch bank,
including the last 11 years on the board. The bank said it had
decided to split the functions to bring management in line with
what is customary in other financial institutions in the
Netherlands and abroad.
Although he will also step down from the board, Bruggink
will continue to work for Rabobank in an advisory capacity.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)