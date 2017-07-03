Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank arm of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired Willem Ariens from Nomura as managing director for its Benelux operations.
Ariens will report to Josh Critchley, head of European investment banking.
Ariens was most recently a managing director in Nomura's Amsterdam office, responsible for origination and execution of investment banking products and services including M&A, ECM, leveraged finance and risk solutions. He previously worked in M&A at ABN AMRO.
RBC Capital Markets said on Monday it had also hired Chris Squire from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its industrials sector coverage in Europe, focusing on aerospace and defence, automotive and capital goods.
Squire will be based in London and report to Mark Preston, head of industrials for Europe. Squire was BAML's head of automotive and head of aerospace and defence in EMEA. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.