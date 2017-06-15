UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has promoted Scott Sinawi to head of US rates sales in its fixed income currencies and commodities trading group.
In this newly-created role, Sinawi will lead both the banks private US rates sales teams, including corporate risk solutions for rates, foreign exchange and commodities and public side teams. He was previously head of corporate risk solutions, encompassing private rates, foreign exchange & commodities.
He will report to Jeff Fields, head of North American sales.
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.