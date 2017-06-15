NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has promoted Scott Sinawi to head of US rates sales in its fixed income currencies and commodities trading group.

In this newly-created role, Sinawi will lead both the banks private US rates sales teams, including corporate risk solutions for rates, foreign exchange and commodities and public side teams. He was previously head of corporate risk solutions, encompassing private rates, foreign exchange & commodities.

He will report to Jeff Fields, head of North American sales.

(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)