(Corrects Christian Solbach's title to managing director in paragraph 7)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - RBC has expanded its European debt capital markets team, as it continues to bulk up its corporate business.

"The corporate market continues to grow in Europe. We are expanding our loan book, leveraging current relationships and growing our client base" said Sean Taor, managing director and head of European DCM and syndicate at RBC Capital Markets.

Jonathan Heritier joins as vice-president in DCM to cover French and Spanish corporates.

Heritier previously worked within Societe Generale's DCM team covering French and Central and Eastern European corporates.

Based in Paris, he will report to Christoph Seibel, head of corporate debt capital markets, Europe. Seibel joined the bank from UBS two years ago.

"We have come a long way in the US over the last five years and there is an opportunity for us to do more in Europe on the corporate side," said Taor.

David Dieppois has joined the bank as an associate to support the coverage for German, Austrian and Swiss corporate clients. Dieppois was previously working within BMW's treasury funding team. He will be based in London and report to Christian Solbach, managing director corporate DCM.

Meanwhile, Juliette Bouchart and Anne-Lore Claude have both joined as analysts within European DCM. Bouchart, previously at Societe Generale, will cover UK and Ireland. She reports to Rob Lamb, head of UK corporate debt capital markets.

Claude will cover French, Belgian and Spanish clients. She will report to Anne Flori, director, fixed income origination. Both will be based in London. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)