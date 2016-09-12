Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
NEW YORK, Sept 12 RBC Capital Markets has hired Christina Park as a managing director in leveraged finance in New York, according to sources.
An RBC spokesperson confirmed the hire.
Park reports to Jim Wolfe, managing director and head of the leveraged finance group.
She previously worked at Nomura, Barclays and Citigroup, according to FINRA BrokerCheck. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)