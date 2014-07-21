Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 21 Healthcare M&A banker Paul Tomasic has left Wall Street bank Citi to join Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to lead its healthcare investment banking coverage in Europe, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Tomasic, whose team at Citi recently advised Shire on its 32 billion pound ($54.58 billion) acquisition by U.S. rival AbbVie <ABBV.N, had been a managing director covering healthcare investment banking for over seven years at the U.S. bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Before that, he had worked at UBS, also covering the healthcare industry. He is currently on gardening leave and is expected to join RBC in around three months, said the sources.
Citi and RBC declined to comment.
The move follows similar hires from Citi including that of Dimitrios Georgiou to head up industrials coverage in the region and David Plowman to cover consumer and retail.
Mergers and acquisitions activity in the healthcare sector worldwide has risen 209 percent to total $338 billon compared to the same period last year, Thomson Reuters data show, with a particular rush by U.S. firms to move their tax bases to Europe. ($1 = 0.5863 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Sophie Sassard)
BEIJING, March 18 The chairman of China's privately-held Anbang Insurance Group said at the China Development Forum on Saturday he is bullish on investing in Europe despite great uncertainty over issues including refugees, economic challenges and rising populism.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.