BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - RBC has appointed Rob Lamb to head up its UK corporate debt capital markets business, a newly created job at the bank.
Lamb joins from HSBC where he had been for 10 years according to his Linkedin profile. He reports to Christoph Seibel, European head of corporate DCM who joined the bank in February 2013.
According to Thomson Reuters league tables, RBC is at number 8 in all corporate bonds in sterling. It is not in the top 10 in the all corporate euros league table. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.