LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - RBC has appointed Rob Lamb to head up its UK corporate debt capital markets business, a newly created job at the bank.

Lamb joins from HSBC where he had been for 10 years according to his Linkedin profile. He reports to Christoph Seibel, European head of corporate DCM who joined the bank in February 2013.

According to Thomson Reuters league tables, RBC is at number 8 in all corporate bonds in sterling. It is not in the top 10 in the all corporate euros league table. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)