BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - RBC has appointed Nick Taylor as head of natural resources for Europe within its capital markets division. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was most recently co-head of natural resources in Asia and before that head of metals and mining in Europe.
He replaces Kevin Smith, who was doing the job on an interim basis. Smith will continue as head of mergers and acquisitions in Europe. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand