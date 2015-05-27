BRIEF-Ningbo Fuda returns to black in 2016 with net profit of 127.4 mln yuan
* Says it returns to net profit of 127.36 million yuan ($18.49 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.16 billion yuan year ago
LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - Simon Ball, a vice president in insurance debt capital markets at RBS, is heading for the exit.
Ball is still at RBS but has resigned, a person familiar with the matter said. He is thought to be joining UK peer, Lloyds.
He had been with RBS since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Philip Wright)
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan landed home on Tuesday a day after President Jacob Zuma ordered him to return from an investor roadshow in Britain, fuelling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.