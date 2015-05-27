LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - Simon Ball, a vice president in insurance debt capital markets at RBS, is heading for the exit.

Ball is still at RBS but has resigned, a person familiar with the matter said. He is thought to be joining UK peer, Lloyds.

He had been with RBS since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Philip Wright)