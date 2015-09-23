(Adds additional departures, writes new throughout)
By Matthew Davies, Helene Durand and Alex Chambers
LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Richard Bartlett, Eric Capp and
Nicholas Bamber are leaving Royal Bank of Scotland as part of a
reshuffle of the bank's wholesale business, according to several
sources.
Bartlett was head of UK client coverage, Bamber was in
charge of UK corporate coverage while Eric Capp ran syndication
for all products.
Scott Satriano, currently head of sales, takes on a new role
as head of financing and risk solutions within the Corporate and
Institutional Banking. This combines the division's debt capital
market origination and syndication capabilities, along with
derivatives solutions, structuring, and the ratings and risk
advisory teams.
RBS has combined flow sales and trading across fixed income,
credit and currencies under Kieran Higgins, currently head of
trading.
Satriano and Higgins will report to Chris Marks, chief
executive of CIB.
The reshuffle comes a year on from a rejig of the debt
business and is the latest attempt by the government-owned bank
to focus its business on the UK, Ireland and Western Europe.
AT RISK
RBS is planning to put 100 jobs at risk globally, though
some of those positions could be redeployed across the bank.
The bank is looking to combine the public and private sides
of its business and any redundancies will because there is
overlap between the two areas.
"By combining our capital raising and risk management
activities we become easier for customers to work with, more
responsive to their needs and even better at solving their
problems," Satriano said.
"We have listened to our customers and want to make it an
easier process for them to access financing in the global debt
capital markets, or to manage risk effectively."
(Reporting by Matthew Davies, Alex Chambers; editing by Julian
Baker)