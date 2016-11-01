Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - Harman Dhami, a managing director in the financial institutions group debt syndicate at Royal Bank of Scotland, has the left the bank, according to multiple market sources.
Dhami's departure comes just under a year after the bank folded its hybrid and liability management team into the bank's syndicate business. He had worked at RBS since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.
A spokesperson for RBS declined to comment. Dhami could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Helene Durand, writing by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.