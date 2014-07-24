BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
July 24 Former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc executive Jon Weiss will join hedge fund Candlewood Investment Group LP, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Weiss will join as managing partner and money manager later this year, the report said. (bloom.bg/1nF09H9)
He was global head of a special situations group at RBS and left this month as the company prepares to wind down the distressed unit, Bloomberg Buisnessweek reported last week. (buswk.co/1lAXp7P)
Candlewood Investment was not immediately available for comment. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.