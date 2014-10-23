LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - David Leeming has been appointed head of hybrid capital debt capital markets and liability management for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at RBS as the UK lender continues to reshuffle its debt business, according to sources.

Leeming will report to Gordon Taylor, head of investment grade capital markets.

AJ Davidson, head of hybrid capital and balance sheet solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific and Leeming's previous boss Andrew Burton, head of liability management will now report into Leeming.

Davidson and Burton were both contenders for the position.

With Leeming's appointment, the UK lender has nearly completed the restructuring of its debt capital markets and client coverage teams for Europe and the Middle East, following a four-month review by UK client coverage head Richard Bartlett.

The bank is still looking to name a head of France and Benelux FIG DCM.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)