LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - RBS has shifted Simon Meldrum out of
his position as a director in the bank's emerging markets loan
syndicate business to a broader strategic role, according to two
sources.
Meldrum is now in a strategic, non-product, non-region
specific role, according to a source, who could not specify
exactly what the new position entails.
Before switching jobs, Meldrum was a director in the Central
and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa loan syndicate
business.
The move comes as part of a huge overhaul to RBS's debt
underwriting business that took place in September.
As part of the restructuring, RBS closed down its debt
financing team for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East
and Africa region, which led to 16 job losses including Hasan
Mustafa, who headed the debt team.
Marc Giesen, who took over as head of RBS's debt capital
markets business in the Middle East only two months ago, is to
leave the bank, according to two sources with knowledge of the
matter.
An RBS spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)