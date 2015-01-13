LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Veenay Chheda has rejoined Royal Bank Scotland as a director in the bank's hybrid capital and liability management team.

Chheda was co-head of JP Morgan's hybrid capital structuring for EMEA until August 2014, when he and another two bankers were put at risk by the US bank.

He will report to David Leeming, head of RBS's head of hybrid capital DCM and liability management for EMEA.

Chheda's appointment follows the departure of AJ Davidson from RBS in December. Davidson had been running hybrid capital and balance sheet solutions for EMEA, and left the bank after Leeming was appointed head of a new combined hybrid capital and liability management team in October last year.

Chheda was a senior member of RBS's hybrid and regulatory capital business for three years from 2003. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)