LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Veenay Chheda has rejoined Royal Bank
Scotland as a director in the bank's hybrid capital and
liability management team.
Chheda was co-head of JP Morgan's hybrid capital structuring
for EMEA until August 2014, when he and another two bankers were
put at risk by the US bank.
He will report to David Leeming, head of RBS's head of
hybrid capital DCM and liability management for EMEA.
Chheda's appointment follows the departure of AJ Davidson
from RBS in December. Davidson had been running hybrid capital
and balance sheet solutions for EMEA, and left the bank after
Leeming was appointed head of a new combined hybrid capital and
liability management team in October last year.
Chheda was a senior member of RBS's hybrid and regulatory
capital business for three years from 2003.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)