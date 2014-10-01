LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - Jeremy Walsh, head of covered bond
syndicate at RBS, is leaving the bank after 15 years of service
as the UK lender reshuffles its syndicate business, according to
market sources.
Walsh's departure comes as part of a broader restructuring
of the bailed-out lender's debt capital markets and client
coverage teams for Europe and the Middle East, following a
four-month review by UK client coverage head Richard Bartlett.
RBS has divided its syndicate coverage into three business
pods. Corporates and financial institutions will be run by
Philippe Bradshaw. Bradshaw previously ran the corporate
syndicate at the bank. The combination of corporate and FIG on
syndicate mirrors the changes that have already taken place in
origination, where RBS put together its corporate and financial
institutions teams into one under Gordon Taylor.
Meanwhile, frequent borrowers syndicate including SSA and
commercial paper will be run by Romuald Balax, and the third
pod, loans and high yield, by Iain Leigh Pollitt.
Kevin Connell will continue to run high yield syndicate and
Jonathan Pughe will head up the bank's loan syndicate business.
Walsh will be replaced by Damon Mahon, a director of bond
syndicate at the bank since July 2011, who previously focused on
ABS and corporate syndication. Mahon has been covering the ABS
market and assisting with financials in recent months.
Mahon will work alongside Harman Dhami, who continues to
focus on financial syndicate. Dhami and Mahon will report to
Philippe Bradshaw.
RBS is heard to be making further changes to its loan, high
yield and frequent borrowers, SSA and commercial paper business,
where junior members of the team are said to be at risk.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)