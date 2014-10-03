LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - A series of senior departures from
RBS's covered bond business has raised questions about the
future of the franchise as the lender seeks to promote its next
generation of bankers.
Jeremy Walsh, head of covered bond syndicate, became the
latest high-profile banker to leave the bailed-out bank this
week.
He follows others who have already left, namely covered bond
structurer Jason Wolfe; Christoph Anhamm, head of covered bond
origination; covered bond trader Sophia Kwon; and Allen Rad,
head of covered bond and agency trading.
The moves are part of a broader restructuring of RBS's debt
business following a four-month review by UK client coverage
head Richard Bartlett.
"It's surprising to see RBS move away from covered bonds
like this, particularly when it seems to be such a key part of
their business," said one banker.
"Walsh is an institution at RBS. He's known and liked by
clients, so you have to imagine his departure would make it more
difficult, particularly as reduced volumes making the
world so much more competitive."
However, senior figures at RBS say they are not in any way
retreating from their covered bond franchise. They add that it
continues to be a vital cog in the bank's debt business.
While the loss of Walsh is unfortunate, they say, it will
pave the way for young, hungry syndicate officials like Damon
Mahon and James Tayler to take the torch.
Mahon has been chosen to replace Walsh. He has been a
director of bond syndicate at the bank since July 2011 and
previously focused on ABS and corporate syndication. In recent
months, he has been covering the ABS market and assisting with
financials too.
"We remain totally committed to our covered bond business,
as the product continues to be of critical importance to our
clients," said Gordon Taylor, head of investment-grade capital
markets at RBS.
"The covered bond market has matured and developed, so it
makes sense to refresh our bench to promote new talent."
The bank has moved to fill the void created by the departure
of some of these senior bankers in recent months, having
promoted Tim Skeet in July to head of covered bond origination.
Taylor and Skeet also point to their strong team of covered
bond experts like Andrew Gowans, a covered bond trader, Jan
King, a covered bond researcher and James Tayler, who previously
covered corporates and MTNs. All will now be assisting Mahon.
"Some of these names may not be as well known in the market
but they are just as capable of executing, originating and
structuring deals," said Skeet.
There have been other changes to RBS's debt capital markets
business following Bartlett's review.
The lender has divided syndicate coverage into three
business pods. Corporates and financial institutions will be run
by Philippe Bradshaw. He previously ran the corporate syndicate
function at the bank. The combination of corporate and FIG on
syndicate mirrors the changes that have already taken place in
origination, where RBS put together its corporate and financial
institutions teams into one under Gordon Taylor.
Meanwhile, frequent borrowers syndicate, including SSA and
commercial paper, will be run by Romuald Balax, and the third
pod, loans and high-yield, by Iain Leigh Pollitt.
Kevin Connell will continue to run high-yield syndicate and
Jonathan Pughe will head up the bank's loan syndicate business.
Mahon will work alongside Harman Dhami, who continues to focus
on financial syndicate. Dhami and Mahon will report to Philippe
Bradshaw.
RBS is heard to be making further changes to its loans,
high-yield, frequent borrowers, SSA and commercial paper
businesses, where junior members of the team are said to be at
risk.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Christopher Spink and
Philip Wright)