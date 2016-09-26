Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - Arnold Dublin-Green has been appointed as head of sub-Saharan Africa trading at Renaissance Capital, replacing the former head Kwame Narh-Saam, who has left the firm.
Dublin-Green joins from African Alliance Group in South Africa, where he was head of execution responsible for 12 equity and two fixed-income sales traders.
He will report to David George, global head of trading. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)