Nov 2 (IFR) - Renaissance Capital's US subsidiary has made two senior hires to bolster its fixed income, currencies and commodities team in New York.

Declan Hanlon joins as managing director, desk analyst, from Nomura, where he was managing director of global credit markets. Before then he worked at Barclays.

Ivan Carmona is appointed director, fixed income trader. He was previously director of emerging markets credit trading at Credit Agricole.

Both report to Victor Lugo, director, FICC sales, and Igor Kotlyarchuk, head of FICC. They will focus on trading Latin American credit for the Russian bank. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)