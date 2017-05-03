LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Peter Bartlett, one of the founders of
emerging markets debt broker Exotix, is joining Renaissance
Capital as head of sales for sub-Saharan Africa and frontier
markets.
Bartlett left Exotix two years ago and is currently a senior
adviser to investment fund TLG Capital, which focuses on Africa.
The appointment is one of several senior management
appointments at Renaissance Capital. The bank has reorganised
its markets business, to include all its trading and sales
business together with research and prime brokerage under co-CEO
Ruslan Babaev.
Bartlett will lead distribution of both equities and fixed
income issues in his geographic areas, working with Evgueni
Konovalenko, head of international sales.
Mark Reed remains head of global sales trading. John Porter
has been made chief business officer, reporting to Babaev and
James Friel, global head of investment banking.
Roman Sarychev is appointed global head of trading and
Vasiliy Frolovichev is made head of prime brokerage.
Dmitry Gladkov, head of debt capital markets, is made global
head of financing, covering equity capital markets as well as
DCM. He reports to Friel.
David Dalhuisen is made co-head of African investment
banking with Toby Mannock. Willem Du Toit and Yvette Labuschagne
have been hired as vice presidents in South Africa.
Maria Klimova is appointed head of risk management. She is
currently head of product control, a role she will maintain.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)