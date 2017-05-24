May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the
Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its
consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
The company named Reza Vahabzadeh and Siddharth Hariharan
managing directors of the consumer team, and Aashis Mehta and
Timothy Hotchandani managing directors of the healthcare team.
Vahabzadeh, Mehta and Hotchandani are based in New York,
while Hariharan is based in Los Angeles, Rothschild said.
Vahabzadeh most recently served as a senior adviser to
global consumer practice at Perella Weinberg Partners.
Hariharan joins the company after 13 years with J.P. Morgan,
where he was most recently the executive director and head of
emerging brands.
Mehta joins from Lazard, where he was a member of the
Healthcare Group, while Hotchandani was with Deutsche Bank AG
as a managing director with the firm's healthcare
group.
