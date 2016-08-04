NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - Rothschild hired two UBS bankers, James Neissa and Lee LeBrun, to lead its North American business as current leader Steve Ledoux stepped down.

Neissa was named head of Rothschild's North America group, and LeBrun was named head of M&A in North America.

Neissa joins Rothschild after more than 20 years as an M&A professional at UBS and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

He was most recently joint global head of investment banking at UBS and a member of the global executive committee. He had also served as co-head of global M&A at UBS, based in London and New York, where he helped build the bank's US M&A franchise.

LeBrun was most recently co-head of M&A - Americas at UBS. Like Neissa, LeBrun joined UBS from DLJ. Neissa and LeBrun will officially join the firm in September.

In a statement, Rothschild's global advisory head Robert Leitao said Ledoux asked for leave to spend time with his family.

In the first half of the year, Rothschild was ranked seventh in worldwide announced M&A up from 10 last year. The bank was ranked tenth in announced deals with Americas involvement up from 19.

Over the last several years, the Rothschild's North American office has advised on a number of high profile transactions, including Intel's US$16.7bn acquisition of Altera; Solera's US$6.5bn sale to Vista Equity Partners and Hostess Brands' US$2.3bn merger with Gores Holdings. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)