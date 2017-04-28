Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Peter Riera will join RBC Capital Markets to lead its UK FIG debt capital markets origination effort, according to a source.
Riera had been at HSBC since 2006 and relocated from New York to the London FIG syndicate desk late last year as part of a broader reshuffle. He led HSBC's US and Yankee financials syndicate in New York.
He joins the Canadian bank in London as a director and will report to Anthony Tobin, European head of syndicate and frequent borrower origination.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright)
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing