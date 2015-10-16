LONDON Oct 16 Peter Bulbrook has been appointed
as head of loan syndication at Santander. The
London-based role will bring loan syndication closer to
Santander's debt capital markets activity, including debt
origination and structuring.
Bulbrook will report to Aitor Elustondo Casas, Santander's
Madrid-based global head of syndications and will also report
into Harry Bright, head of credit markets UK.
Bulbrook was previously global head of debt capital markets
risk at Barclays, which included responsibilities for
underwriting leveraged finance, high-yield and investment-grade
loans.
Prior to that, he was head of loan capital markets
at Barclays.
He will start his new job in mid-November.
