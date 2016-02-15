BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
LONDON, Feb 15 - Mark Dodd, Santander's head of credit markets for Europe, will leave the bank at the end of March after more than 30 years in the industry, according to an internal memo sent by Jose Manuel Colina, head of market activities Europe.
Dodd will be replaced by Roberto Fernandez-Diaz, who was previously global head of debt capital markets.
Dodd is leaving to spend more time with his family. He joined Santander in 2009 from RBS, where he had been head of bond syndicate and co-head of the combined EMEA bond and loan syndicate. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Philip Wright and Robert Smith)
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year