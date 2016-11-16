BRIEF-Antler Gold Inc to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Sergey Nenashev has been made head of physical metals trading at Sberbank's corporate and investment bank.
Nenashev will report to Sergio Soler, head of metals trading at the Russian lender.
Nenashev was previously head of precious metals at VTB Capital. He has also worked at French bank Natixis in commodity trading.
Andrey Shemetov, Sberbank's head of global markets, said commodity trading was one of the group's "strategic imperatives". It has recently become a member of the Shanghai gold exchange. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.
* Felcor lodging trust inc - reducing tenure of its board members