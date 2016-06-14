LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Russia's Sberbank has hired Andrey
Shemetov, previously deputy chairman of the Moscow Exchange, to
head the global markets department of its corporate and
investment bank.
Sberbank CIB said on Tuesday Shemetov will be in charge of
strategy and developing products and services for its clients in
Russia and abroad.
He will report to Oleg Ganeev, head of Sberbank CIB and
deputy chairman of Sberbank.
Shemetov has more than two decades of experience working in
the Russian stock market. Sberbank said he oversaw the profit
centres while at the Moscow Exchange, and was previously CEO of
Aton LLC from 2008 to 2012 and before that worked at Commercial
Bank Krasbank and Sodbusinessbank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)