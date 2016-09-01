LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Huw van Steenis, Morgan Stanley's respected banking analyst, is leaving the investment banking industry to join Schroders, Britain's largest listed asset manager.

Schroders has appointed van Steenis as global head of strategy, a new role where he will be responsible for business strategy and corporate development, the asset manager said on Thursday.

Van Steenis will join in the fourth quarter and be based in London. He will be a member of the management committee and report to chief executive Peter Harrison.

Schroders had £344bn (US$440bn) in assets under management at the end of June.

Van Steenis is currently managing director of banks and diversified research at Morgan Stanley, where he has spent 14 years. He previously worked at JP Morgan and Boston Consulting Group.

Morgan Stanley said Magdalena Stoklosa will lead the European banks research team with immediate effect, according to an internal memo to staff seen by IFR. Stoklosa had led Morgan Stanley's emerging markets banking research. (Reporting by Steve Slater)