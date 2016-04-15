LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Alain Fischer has been appointed chief digital officer at Societe Generale, in charge of its new digital office within the French bank's global banking and investor solutions division.

Fischer, currently global head of e-business for global markets, will have to define the division's digital strategy and will report directly to Didier Valet, head of GBIS.

The roving role also puts Fischer in charge of relationships with third-party platforms and ensuring that there is consistency across the digital policies used.

"In order to bring more value to our clients and maintain our competitiveness, we are accelerating our digital transformation to be more agile in a changing environment," said Valet.

Fischer joined SG's investment bank in 2007 as global head of projects and organisation in the cash equities team after 10 years at Cheuvreux in its research department. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)