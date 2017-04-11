BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale's Brendon Moran has been appointed as senior banker, covering the natural resources and utilities sectors in the UK, according to the bank.
Moran was previously global co-head of corporate origination for debt capital markets within the French bank's global finance business, alongside Felix Orsini. His replacement will be announced in due course.
He will be based in London and report to Sadia Ricke, UK group chief country officer and head of coverage and investment banking, UK.
His appointment is effective from May 1. He replaces Dania Seiglie, who is retiring. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)