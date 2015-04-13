NEW YORK, April 13 (TRLPC) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) has promoted Chris Droussiotis to managing director, head of leveraged finance in the United States, according to a company statement.

Previously Droussiotis was in charge of SMBC's large cap leveraged finance and sponsor group, which fell under the U.S. Corporate Banking department.

He is leading the large cap and middle market segments, as well as the bank's collateralized loan obligation and business development company business.

SMBC said it decided to combine its leveraged group into a new department, which will be called the Strategic Credit Products Americas Division. The division includes leveraged finance and structured finance. Approximately 50 people work in the new department.

"In light of the current regulatory and economic environment surrounding the leveraged finance business, we are pleased to have a strong team by our clients' sides to help guide their decisions," Droussiotis said in the statement.

Droussiotis has worked in leveraged finance for 28 years, including at Bank of America, CIBC, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, according to the statement. (Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)