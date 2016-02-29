Feb 29 Veteran banker Paul Gibbon has left his
role as managing director of leveraged capital markets at UBS
to join SMBC in May.
A UBS spokeswoman confirmed Gibbon had left the business to
take up a new role at the Japanese bank.
The move will be seen as a coup for SMBC, which has been
building its presence in the European market and last year
acquired GE's European Sponsor Finance business for US$2.2bn.
Gibbon has spent the last 10 years at UBS, first as
executive director of loan and high-yield capital markets for
four years and then as managing director, leveraged capital
markets, where he was responsible for structuring, pricing and
distribution of LBO loans, high yield bonds and mezzanine
facilities, according to his LinkedIn profile.
During his career he has also worked at BNP Paribas,
Scotiabank and National Westminster Bank.
(Reporting by Hannah Brenton; Editing by Chris Mangham)