HONG KONG, Nov 13 (IFR) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has appointed Brent Griffiths to head its corporate banking business in Australia.

The move follows John Ferreira's relocation to Singapore to take up a new role as deputy head of Asia Pacific.

Griffiths was head of energy, materials and infrastructure for Australia. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti)